.

Placebo Announce North American Tour

11-02-2022

Placebo Tour posterTour poster

Placebo have announced rescheduled dates for their North American Tour, which is now scheduled to take place in April and May of next year and will promote their latest album, "Never Let Me Go".

They will be kicking things off on April 17th in Mexico City, MX at the Palacio de Los Deportes and the tour will conclude on May 20th in Denver, CO at The Fillmore.

According to the announcement, Tickets for the 19-date trek are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Deap Vally open on all dates except the Mexico City performance. Cold Cave will also perform at the Los Angeles date.

"The originally announced Vancouver performance was unable to be rescheduled, tickets are available for refund at the point of purchase. The Austin venue has been upgraded from Emo's to Stubbs, all tickets remain valid". See the dates below:

April 17 Mexico City, MX Palacio de Los Deportes
April 20 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
April 21 Chicago, IL TBD
April 23 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
April 24 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
April 26 Montreal, QC MTelus
April 27 Toronto, ON History
April 29 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
April 30 Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 2 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
May 7 Austin, TX Stubb's
May 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues
May 10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
May 11 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
May 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
May 16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 17 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
May 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 20 Denver, CO The Fillmore

Related Stories


Placebo To Sell Historic Gear Via New Reverb Shop

Placebo Announce First North American Tour In Eight Years

Placebo Celebrate 'Happy Birthday In The Sky' With New Single

Placebo Share 'Try Better Next Time' Visualizer

Placebo 'Surrounded By Spies' With New Single

News > Placebo

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Jimi Hendrix's 80th Birthday ACL Concert Event- U2's Bono To Rock The Late Show- Imagine Dragons and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween- KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo- Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To D.H. Peligro- more

advertisement

Reviews

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Latest News

Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour

Queen Stream Lyric Video For The Miracle

Ministry Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas Streaming Event Announced

Wishbone Ash Announce Live Dates Live 50th Anniversary Tour

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Deliver Parasite and Announce Residency

State Champs Go Acoustic For 'Act Like That'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.