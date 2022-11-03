Placebo Announce North American Tour
Placebo have announced rescheduled dates for their North American Tour, which is now scheduled to take place in April and May of next year and will promote their latest album, "Never Let Me Go".
They will be kicking things off on April 17th in Mexico City, MX at the Palacio de Los Deportes and the tour will conclude on May 20th in Denver, CO at The Fillmore.
According to the announcement, Tickets for the 19-date trek are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Deap Vally open on all dates except the Mexico City performance. Cold Cave will also perform at the Los Angeles date.
"The originally announced Vancouver performance was unable to be rescheduled, tickets are available for refund at the point of purchase. The Austin venue has been upgraded from Emo's to Stubbs, all tickets remain valid". See the dates below:
April 17 Mexico City, MX Palacio de Los Deportes
April 20 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
April 21 Chicago, IL TBD
April 23 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
April 24 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
April 26 Montreal, QC MTelus
April 27 Toronto, ON History
April 29 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
April 30 Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 2 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
May 7 Austin, TX Stubb's
May 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues
May 10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
May 11 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
May 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
May 16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 17 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
May 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 20 Denver, CO The Fillmore
