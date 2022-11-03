Placebo Announce North American Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

Placebo have announced rescheduled dates for their North American Tour, which is now scheduled to take place in April and May of next year and will promote their latest album, "Never Let Me Go".

They will be kicking things off on April 17th in Mexico City, MX at the Palacio de Los Deportes and the tour will conclude on May 20th in Denver, CO at The Fillmore.

According to the announcement, Tickets for the 19-date trek are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Deap Vally open on all dates except the Mexico City performance. Cold Cave will also perform at the Los Angeles date.

"The originally announced Vancouver performance was unable to be rescheduled, tickets are available for refund at the point of purchase. The Austin venue has been upgraded from Emo's to Stubbs, all tickets remain valid". See the dates below:

April 17 Mexico City, MX Palacio de Los Deportes

April 20 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

April 21 Chicago, IL TBD

April 23 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

April 24 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

April 26 Montreal, QC MTelus

April 27 Toronto, ON History

April 29 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

April 30 Boston, MA Roadrunner

May 2 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 7 Austin, TX Stubb's

May 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues

May 10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

May 11 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

May 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

May 16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 17 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

May 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

May 20 Denver, CO The Fillmore

Related Stories

Placebo Announce First North American Tour In Eight Years

Placebo Celebrate 'Happy Birthday In The Sky' With New Single

Placebo Share 'Try Better Next Time' Visualizer

Placebo 'Surrounded By Spies' With New Single

News > Placebo