Placebo Live Box Set Coming

(PPR) Placebo are today announcing the Placebo Live box set, an extensive collection of career-spanning performances captured in Mexico, Spain and London, that will be released on December 15th. Remarkably, more than 25 years in their career, the set includes the first live album that band have ever released - Collapse Into Never: Placebo Live In Europe 2023.
Placebo Live also marks the first time that any live performances from the band have been made available on vinyl. Across the whole collection, vinyl, Blu-Ray and CD formats are catered to from three special live sets titled Collapse Into Never, This Is What You Wanted and Live From The White Room. Each was recorded in the last year and a half as the band toured the world in support of new album Never Let Me Go, playing to over 1.5 million fans in the process.
Collapse Into Never, recorded live at Low Festival in Spain, comes as a clear double-vinyl gatefold. This Is What You Wanted was recorded live in Mexico City and the extended set is included here on Blu-Ray. Live From The White Room, recorded at Studio 1 Twickenham Studios, brings seven songs from the band's acclaimed new album Never Let Me Go to life and is presented in a softpak gatefold CD.
The box set features songs from their eponymous debut Placebo, Black Market Music, Sleeping With Ghosts, Battle For The Sun, and Loud Like Love. Their acclaimed new album Never Let Me Go - which charted in the Top 10 in 13 countries on release last year - is also well represented here, including the album's lead single 'Beautiful James' which currently has over 35 million streams across platforms. Beloved fan-favourite covers like Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' and Tears For Fears' 'Shout' also feature.
In 2023, one of the great live bands of the last 25 years finally gets the live album release they deserve. Placebo Live reasserts why their show continues to be the essential experience that it always has been.
Collapse Into Never - Live In Europe 2023
Clear double-vinyl gatefold album tracklisting
Side1
1. Forever Chemicals
2. Beautiful James
3. Scene of the Crime
4. Hugz
5. Happy Birthday In The Sky
Side 2
6. Bionic
7. Surrounded By Spies
8. Sad White Reggae
9. Try Better Next Time
10. Too Many Friends
Side 3
11. Went Missing
12. For What It's Worth
13. Slave To The Wage
14. Song To Say Goodbye
15. The Bitter End
16. Infra-Red
Side 4
17. Shout
18. Fix Yourself
19. Running Up That Hill
This Is What You Wanted - Live in Mexico City
Blu-Ray feature length concert film tracklisting
1. Opening Titles
2. Forever Chemicals
3. Beautiful James
4. Scene Of The Crime
5. Hugz
6. Happy Birthday In The Sky
7. Bionic
8. Twin Demons
9. Surrounded By Spies
10. Chemtrails
11. Sad White Reggae
12. Try Better Next Time
13. Too Many Friends
14. Went Missing
15. For What It's Worth
16. Slave to The Wage
17. Song To Say Goodbye
18. Come Undone
19. The Bitter End
20. Infra-Red
21. Shout
22. Fix Yourself
23. Running Up That Hill
Live From The White Room
Softpak gatefold CD tracklisting
1. Beautiful James
2. Fix Yourself
3. Happy Birthday In The Sky
4. Sad White Reggae
5. Surrounded By Spies
6. Try Better Next Time
7. Went Missing
Placebo Announce North American Tour
Placebo To Sell Historic Gear Via New Reverb Shop
Placebo Announce First North American Tour In Eight Years
Placebo Celebrate 'Happy Birthday In The Sky' With New Single
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour- KISS Celebrating Final Shows With NYC Takeover- more
Former Slipknot Star Jay Weinberg Undergoes Surgery- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- more
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour
KISS Celebrating Final Shows With NYC Takeover
Northlane Premiere 'Dante' Video
Saxon Reveal 'The Prophecy' From Hell, Fire, And Damnation
GXTP Recruit David Arquette To Battle Chimp In 'Lust & Purity' Video
The Black Crowes Stream Unreleased 1992 Track 'Miserable'
Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video