Pretty Things' Wally Waller Presents His One-Man-Band Album 'Kitchen Rock'

Album art

(Glass Onyon) Wally Waller, the renowned bass player of The Pretty Things and accomplished producer, is set to release his first-ever solo album, "Kitchen Rock," on May 19, 2023. The album will be available in both CD and vinyl formats, with the CD version including additional material not featured on the LP.

"Kitchen Rock" is an enthralling and deeply personal album, born from the raw and intimate solo acoustic sessions that Wally Waller recorded in his kitchen amidst England's 2020 lockdown. This exceptional collection showcases a selection of iconic songs Waller penned alongside his lifelong friend Phil May for The Pretty Things, as well as cherished rock 'n' roll classics from his formative years during the golden era of Rock, providing listeners with a truly unique musical journey. Tracks such as "Can't Help Falling In Love" and "Can't Judge A Book By Its Cover" are presented in an authentically intimate manner, with Wally's signature rasp taking center stage.

The album's charm lies in the authenticity of these home sessions, as Wally effortlessly transitions from solo takes to full 'one-man' band productions, demonstrating his undeniable talent and versatility. DDME.net describes the results as "pretty amazing," highlighting the honesty and special nature of "Kitchen Rock."

The CD and vinyl release of "Kitchen Rock" will include liner notes featuring song commentary by Wally and lyrics, allowing fans to delve deeper into the album's creation and meaning.

Watch the promotional video below:

Related Stories

More Wally Waller News