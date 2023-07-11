Puddle of Mudd Share 'My Baby' To Announce Album

Cover art

(Pavement Music) Puddle of Mudd announces its upcoming new album, entitled Ubiquitous. This next installment is the follow-up to the band's 2019 release, Welcome To Galvania, which featured the hit single "Uh Oh" that climbed to number nine on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. Ubiquitous will drop on September 8, 2023, via Pavement Entertainment and will be available on streaming and traditional platforms worldwide.

"Fans can expect another really catchy, hooky record from Puddle of Mudd!" says lead singer and rhythm guitarist Wes Scantlin on the upcoming album. Scantlin has been the driving force behind the band's success since its inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define Puddle of Mudd's sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades.

To give everyone a preview of what's to come, Puddle of Mudd has released an Instant Gratification track "My Baby" from Ubiquitous. The song evokes an iconic grunge sound that listeners will love and chronicles just how far some people will go for rock 'n' roll.

