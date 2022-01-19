Puddle Of Mudd, Scott Stapp, Sugar Ray Lead Honeymoon Rock Fest

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp, Puddle Of Mudd and Sugar Ray have been tapped to headline the inaugural Honeymoon Rock Fest, which will be taking place in Oklahoma City on March 18 through March 20 at Remington Park.

The event will feature over 25 bands and is set to be hosted on MTV's Matt Pinfield. It will include performances from artists like Candlebox, Saliva, Fuel, Everclear, Saving Abel, Sister Hazel, Eve 6, Authority Zero, Powerman 5000, and more.

Organizer Leia Sigler explained what will make this a unique event, "People are coming to Oklahoma from all over the country to be a part of this one-of-a-kind event. Honeymoon Rock Fest is a music festival to celebrate love, and that's exactly what people need right now.

"The world today seems so divided, so this is our chance to bring people together and raise a glass to the things that unite us all - great music, romance, and lifetime devotion. This is a true original event. There's never been another like this anywhere.

"Instead of going through all the expense and hassle of finding a chapel, booking a place for the reception, and burning through your life savings paying for a thousand odds-and-ends, we have everything you need right here - we'll even provide the guests," Sigler said. "Times are tough, and this is the perfect way to bring your family and friends together to enjoy great music and honor two people dedicating their lives to each other. All couples are welcome. After that, we will have the wildest wedding reception party ever. Come celebrate with people who love love!"

All couples who want to join their celebration and exchange vows at Honeymoon Rock Fest to register on their website. Couples who purchase a wedding package also receive exclusive VIP accommodations. Sigler added "We really want to make some dreams come true!"

Candlebox frontman Kevin Martin had this to say, "Candlebox is stoked to be sharing the stage with so many of our old friends and musical families in celebration of what some would say is the last great era of Rock n Roll. Cannot wait, let the honeymoon begin!"

Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru shared, "I think it's great bringing love and music together for a weekend. After all, music connects people on so many levels. I am missing human connection more and more. Especially after the past few years, so I'm definitely excited to get out and rock for love!"

