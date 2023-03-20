The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) The Offspring have announced their 2023 run - Let The Bad Times Roll Tour - with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA making stops across the U.S. in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3



"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends - we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America. It's going to be great!" said Dexter Holland of The Offspring



"We couldn't be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There's nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!" said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan.



"We're so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer!" said Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. "There's nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can't wait to bring the tour to you - see you soon!"



Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90's with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies. Following Smash, they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. The group is also currently working on new music.



Throughout their career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. Let the Bad Times Roll marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today's cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Tuesday, March 21. The general onsale will begin Friday, March 24 at 10 am Local Time on LiveNation.com



TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 01 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

