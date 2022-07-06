Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London

Event poster

(Hollywood Records) Queen + Adam Lambert today announced details of Rhapsody Over London, an exclusive concert spectacular, filmed live at The 02 London during their current sold-out European tour, that will premiere live on July 24th via Kiswe's global streaming platform.



The exclusive live concert film will feature a LIVE Q&A with Brian, Roger and Adam, speaking backstage from the penultimate show of their European tour. Fans around the world will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase tickets and submit their questions via video by July 19th, for the band to answer live during the Q&A.



The concert will only be available until July 31st on the platform and accompanied by special VOD packages, where fans will have access to additional concerts and interviews. The acclaimed documentary The Show Must Go On, The Queen + Adam Lambert Story will be available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days prior to the livestream.



The concert was filmed during the band's sold-out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. Having been attended by over half a million concert goers during the 2022 36-date European tour, Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody Over London live concert film is set to reach a worldwide audience of millions more when the experience premieres online July 24. Find more details and tickets here.

Related Stories

Queensryche Premiere 'In Extremis' Video

Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour

Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup

News > Queen