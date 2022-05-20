(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert will perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4. As part of the Queen's anniversary marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth, Queen and Lambert will open the concert with a very special one-off production which will no doubt summon memories of Brian May's historic appearance on the Palace roof at the Golden Jubilee Concert in 2002.
"Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again," says May. "Then there was a moment when I wondered ... after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well ... you will see!!!"
The event will also feature performances by Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity - all performing their biggest hits in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty's unprecedented anniversary.
Stars from the stage and screen, and the sporting world appearing at the event and on film will include Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds, and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John. Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, will also perform live, fresh from his success in Italy.
Learn more about the Platinum Jubilee concert event here.
Heart In The Studio For Little Queen 45th Anniversary
Singled Out: Rowsie's Danish Queen
Queen's Brian May Shares 'Otro Lugar' Video
Queen Limited Edition Platinum Collection Vinyl Box Set Coming
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single
Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video
Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday
ZZ Top Release Raw Tube Snake Bobbie Video
Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye
Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil
Singled Out: Valerian Sun's The Burnout