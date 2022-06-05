Queen Reach New Chart Milestone

(hennemusic) Queen have reached a new milestone on the UK charts with their 1981 "Greatest Hits" collection. The Official Charts Company notes that the package has reached the landmark of 1,000 weeks on the Official Album Chart.
Rising one spot to No. 18 this week, Queen now become the first British act - and third act overall - to achieve 1,000 weeks inside the Official Albums Chart Top 100 with an album after Bob Marley & The Wailers' 1984 greatest hits collection, "Legend" (1032 weeks) and the original record-setter, 1992's "ABBA Gold - Greatest Hits" (1048 weeks).
Upon its original release, Queen's "Greatest Hits" peaked at No 1 on the Official Albums Chart and would stay on the top for 4 weeks; its tracklist contains the best-known tracks from the band's first decade, including classics such as "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Killer Queen" and "Somebody To Love."
"What an incredible achievement by Queen, to become the first British act to strike up 1,000 weeks on the Official Albums Chart with their Greatest Hits, a total which amounts to more than 19 years solid," says Martin Talbot, CEO of the Official Charts Company, "and how appropriate, too, that should reach this record-breaking landmark in the week of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee."
Read more and watch the video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" here.
Queensryche Share First Details On New Album Digital Noise Alliance
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Heart In The Studio For Little Queen 45th Anniversary
Singled Out: Rowsie's Danish Queen
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'
Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video
Queen Reach New Chart Milestone
Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals
Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know
Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album
Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month