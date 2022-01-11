Queen Stream Lyric Video For The Miracle

(hennemusic) Queen are streaming a new lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming album, “The Miracle”, ahead of its box set release on November 18.

Sessions for what would become the UK band’s thirteenth studio album began in December 1987 and stretched out to March 1989. For the first time, Queen would share songwriting credits equally, regardless of who conceived each song, a consensus of opinion that was to deliver quality results.

“Splitting the credits was a very important decision for us,” recalls Brian May. “We left our egos outside the studio door, and worked together as a real band – something that wasn’t always the case. I wish we’d done it 15 years before.”

Queen created more than 30 songs during the studio sessions; ten tracks were selected for the final album, with others later appearing as B-sides or solo tracks, or carried over to the “Innuendo” and “Made in Heaven” albums.

“Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition” box set features original takes, demos, and rough takes of the full album plus six additional previously never before heard tracks – including the recently premiered “Face It Alone.”

