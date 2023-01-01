Queen Streamed Lost Song Featuring Freddie Mercury (2022 In Review)

Face It Alone single art

(hennemusic) Queen Streamed Lost Song Featuring Freddie Mercury was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Queen shared a lyric video for "Face It Alone", an unreleased and recently-rediscovered 1988 song featuring previously-unheard vocals by Freddie Mercury.

Originally recorded during sessions for the group's 1989 album, "The Miracle", the tune was unearthed when the band's production and archive team returned to those sessions to work on the upcoming box set reissue of the project.

"We'd kind of forgotten about this track," admits Roger Taylor, "but there it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

"I'm happy that our team were able to find this track," adds Brian May. "After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us ... yes, Deacy is there too ... working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed ... until now!"

More than 30 years after its recording, "Face It Alone" becomes the lead single to a November 18 release of a new revisiting of the band's 13th album, "The Miracle", which now becomes available in a lavish 8-disc Queen The Miracle Collector's Edition box set format.

"Face It Alone" is the first new song featuring Freddie Mercury released in over 8 years; learn more and stream the official lyric video here.

