Queen and Adam Lambert Expand North American Rhapsody Tour

antiMusic photo

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have expanded the fall North American leg of their ongoing Rhapsody tour. The series - which launched in 2019 - returns to the continent for a month of arena concert dates this fall.

After tickets for the tour leg went on sale for the previously announced dates on March 31, the group added 8 new dates to the schedule "due to incredible fan demand!"

Set to open on October 4, the fall run now features second shows in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Watch the promo video for the tour and get ticket details for the new dates here.

