Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction

Video still

(hennemusic) A collection of personal items owned by Queen legend Freddie Mercury will be sold via a series of auctions this fall by Sotheby's.

When the music icon passed away in 1991, he left both his London house and its contents to his former girlfriend and lifelong friend Mary Austin; for three decades, Austin kept the house and its contents almost exactly as they were when Mercury died, but she has now decided to sell the collection.

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved," explains Austin. "But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life."

Alongside his legendary public persona, Mercury was a deeply educated collector with a connoisseur's eye, honed over years of careful research and exploration of the artists and movements that sparked his intellectual and aesthetic curiosity.

The "Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own" series - which will feature six sale events at the famed London auction house in September - will be preceded by a number of free public exhibitions this summer; get more details and watch a video trailer for the event here.

