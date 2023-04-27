.

Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction

Bruce Henne | 04-27-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) A collection of personal items owned by Queen legend Freddie Mercury will be sold via a series of auctions this fall by Sotheby's.

When the music icon passed away in 1991, he left both his London house and its contents to his former girlfriend and lifelong friend Mary Austin; for three decades, Austin kept the house and its contents almost exactly as they were when Mercury died, but she has now decided to sell the collection.

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved," explains Austin. "But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life."

Alongside his legendary public persona, Mercury was a deeply educated collector with a connoisseur's eye, honed over years of careful research and exploration of the artists and movements that sparked his intellectual and aesthetic curiosity.

The "Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own" series - which will feature six sale events at the famed London auction house in September - will be preceded by a number of free public exhibitions this summer; get more details and watch a video trailer for the event here.

Related Stories
Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction

Queen The Greatest Live Ogre Battle Episode Now Streaming

Blacklist Union Release 'The Queen Of Everything' Video

Queen The Greatest Continues With Stage Wear

Queen The Greatest Live Shares New Episode 'Who Wants To Live Forever'

More Queen News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more.

U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!

Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival

Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

Latest News

Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction

U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced

Carlos Santana Documentary Rights Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Creeping Death Announce Two-Part Boundless Domain Summer Tour

Attila Share 'Bite Your Tongue' Visualizer

Superlove Announce New Album

Cable Ties Share New Single 'Change'