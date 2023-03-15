(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May has been appointed a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III during an official ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14.
"No Words!" shared the rocker on social media about the honour, which recognizes the guitarist as "Dr Brian Harold May CBE. Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity."
"I'm happy and grateful to receive this honour," said May when it was first announced. "I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge - a commission - for me to continue to fight for justice - to be a voice for those who have no voice. I will endeavour to be worthy - to be that Knight in Shining Armour."
Queen drummer Roger Taylor was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours.
Stream video of the ceremony and May's comments here.
High Desert Queen and Fatso Jetson Team Up For European Spring Tour
Queen Look Back At One Vision For The Greatest Live
Queen Rock 1982 Milton Keynes Bowl Concert On The Greatest
Queen Reflect On 'Now I'm Here' In New Episode Of The Greatest
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour
Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages
Rock For Ronnie (James Dio) Concert in the Park Announced
Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced
Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour
Broadside Recruit The Home Team's Brian Butcher For Cruel Single
Blake Shelton's Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Arrives to Rave Reviews