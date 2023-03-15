.

Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

Bruce Henne | 03-15-2023

Queen Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May has been appointed a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III during an official ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14.

"No Words!" shared the rocker on social media about the honour, which recognizes the guitarist as "Dr Brian Harold May CBE. Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity."

"I'm happy and grateful to receive this honour," said May when it was first announced. "I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge - a commission - for me to continue to fight for justice - to be a voice for those who have no voice. I will endeavour to be worthy - to be that Knight in Shining Armour."

Queen drummer Roger Taylor was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours.

Stream video of the ceremony and May's comments here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
