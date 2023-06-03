.

Queen Revisit 1982 Performance Of 'Dragon Attack' On The Greatest Live

Bruce Henne | 06-03-2023

Queen Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Queen is revisiting a classic 1982 performance of their 1980 track, "Dragon Attack", on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live. The band can be seen performing the tune during a June 5 show at the Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire, UK.

Released as the B-side of the "Another One Bites The Dust" single - and a highlight of "The Game" album - the song was inspired by the long nights the group spent at Munich's downtown discotheque Sugar Shack while recording at Musicland Studios.

The club is even referenced in the "Dragon Attack" lyrics: 'Take me to the room where the black's all white and the white's all black/Take me back to the Shack," sings Freddie Mercury.

"It was done very late one night, or early one morning, probably very drunk," explains Brian May of the recording.

For this particularly memorable performance - and to the delight of the Milton Keynes crowd -"Dragon Attack" suddenly flows into a reprise of fan-favourite anthem "Now I'm Here", from 1974's "Sheer Heart Attack."

Fans can watch the moment right at the start of the song when May breaks a guitar string on his Red Special - but switches to a spare and soldiers on.

Watch Queen rock "Dragon Attack" on the latest episode of The Greatest Live here.

