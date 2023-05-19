Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live

Video still

(hennemusic) Queen revisit their 1986 Magic Tour on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live. The series has seen Roger Taylor and Brian May both speak about the importance of an adrenaline-filled beginning to a Queen live show.

Re-energized after their triumphant performance at Live Aid the previous summer, Queen announced their 1986 The Magic Tour, which would see the band back on stage in the UK and across nine European countries.

"I think we're probably the best live band in the world at the moment, and we're going to prove it," said Taylor at the time. "No one who comes to see us will be disappointed."

Queen: The Greatest Live presents video footage filmed at the band's historic July 1986 Budapest Nepstadion show before 80,000 fans, where they opened with "One Vision" and "Tie Your Mother Down".

Watch Queen rock the latest episode here.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Bullet To The Heart's Post Mortem

Queen Reveal Setlist Strategy On The Greatest Live

Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album and Share First Single

Queen Rock Vintage 'Under Pressure' Performances On The Greatest Live

More Queen News