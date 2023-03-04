.

Queen Rock 1982 Milton Keynes Bowl Concert On The Greatest

Bruce Henne | 03-04-2023

Queen Photo courtesy Hollywood Records
Photo courtesy Hollywood Records

(hennemusic) Queen rock the opening of their legendary 1982 concert appearance at the UK's Milton Keynes Bowl on the latest episode of their weekly series The Greatest.

Fans can watch video of the band hitting the stage with a double-shot of "Flash's Theme" and "The Hero" from their 1980 soundtrack album for the science fiction film Flash Gordon.

"Continuing our celebration of Queen's spectacular concert openings," shared producers, "we enjoy another example of Freddie, Brian, Roger and John's ability to whip a crowd into a frenzy."

The band was filmed at Milton Keynes while on tour in support of their 1982 album, "Hot Space", and would go on to release video and audio editions of the concert as "Queen on Fire - Live at the Bowl", in 2004.

Stream the 1982 concert footage on the latest episode of The Greatest here.

Queen Rock 1982 Milton Keynes Bowl Concert On The Greatest

