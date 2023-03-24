Queen Share Tie Your Mother Down Episode Of The Greatest Live

Video still

(Hollywood Records) Queen have released the 10th episode of their streaming series Queen The Greatest Live: "Tie Your Mother Down", which revisits the band's famous concert at the Milton Keynes Bowl in June 1982 where Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, Brian May and John Deacon turned heads with a spectacular live take on one of their greatest rock anthems.

In last week's exclusive video interview, Brian May and Roger Taylor explained the vital role of lighting in the Queen live experience. Now, in this latest episode, we see the thrilling result of all the band's hard work behind the scenes, as the lineup power through an eye-popping performance of "Tie Your Mother Down" that held the Milton Keynes Bowl spellbound on June 5th, 1982.



The last of four UK dates on 1982's Hot Space Tour in support of Queen's tenth album, the Milton Keynes Bowl was then one of the nation's largest new open-air venues and demanded a performance to match. As Roger said in a backstage interview before the show: "It's a big field. I hope it goes well."



"Outdoor gigs are fraught with all kind of unexpected things," added Brian.



In the event, Queen's classic performance and epic production at the Milton Keynes Bowl would go down in rock 'n' roll history and later be released in full on 2004's DVD and CD, Queen On Fire: Live At The Bowl. While the band opened the setlist with the title track of their recent Flash Gordon soundtrack, they made sure to leave the crowd with a big number before regrouping for the encore.



Written by Brian and the opening track of Queen's 1976 album, A Day At The Races, "Tie Your Mother Down" was the perfect candidate. "It was built around a riff I'd had kicking around for a long time," Brian told Absolute Radio. "I know pretty much where I first played it. It was on top of a volcanic ridge in Tenerife where I was doing my PhD studies. I had a little acoustic guitar I'd bought down in Santa Cruz, and I remember beating out that riff and enjoying the feeling of bending the string. And I sat there watching the sun go down and singing along to it."



By the time Queen performed "Tie Your Mother Down" at the Milton Keynes Bowl, the song had grown into a driving hard-rock anthem - and with Freddie Mercury commanding the stage in the glow of the band's most ambitious lighting rig to date, it remains an electrifying moment in Queen's history. Watch the episode below:

Related Stories

Onyx Share New Single 'The Boom Boom Bap'

High Desert Queen and Blue Heron To Release 'Turned To Stone Chapter 8' Split Album

Queen Go Under the Lights For The Greatest Live Video Series

Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

More Queen News