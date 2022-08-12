Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason

Rage Against The Machine have announced that they have been forced to cancel their live dates in August and September under doctor's orders.

The band shared via social media, "Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

"Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows."

