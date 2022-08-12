Rage Against The Machine have announced that they have been forced to cancel their live dates in August and September under doctor's orders.
The band shared via social media, "Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.
"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.
"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.
"Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows."
Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup
Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates
Rage Against The Machine Music and Merch
News > Rage Against The Machine
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason- 25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert
Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour
Eagles Announce New Hotel California Dates
Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House
SiriusXM Share Video From Maneskin's Small Stage Series Concert
Fit For A King Share 'End (The Other Side)' Video