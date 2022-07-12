Reba McEntire Announce U.S. Fall Arena Tour

Tour poster

Reba McEntire has announced that she will be hitting the road this fall for her Reba: Live In Concert arena tour that will feature support from special guest Terri Clark.

The 17-date trek is set to kick off October 13th in Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome and will wrap up on November 19th in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

McEntire had this to say, "I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this . We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time. See the dates below:



Reba: Live In Concert, 2022 Dates

October 13 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center

November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Related Stories

Greg Puciato Teams With Code Orange's Reba Meyers For 'Lowered'

Reba McEntire Announces My Chains Are Gone CD and DVD

Reba McEntire's Kelly Clarkson Show Performance Shared Online

Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour

News > Reba