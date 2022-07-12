Reba McEntire Announce U.S. Fall Arena Tour

Reba McEntire has announced that she will be hitting the road this fall for her Reba: Live In Concert arena tour that will feature support from special guest Terri Clark.
The 17-date trek is set to kick off October 13th in Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome and will wrap up on November 19th in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.
McEntire had this to say, "I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this . We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time. See the dates below:
Reba: Live In Concert, 2022 Dates
October 13 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome
October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center
November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
