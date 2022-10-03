.

Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-03-2022

Reba Tour poster
Tour poster

Reba McEntire has announced that she has added a new leg to Reba: Live In Concert tour that will be feature 14 new dates next spring and will feature support from special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs

The spring 2023 leg is set to launch on March 9th in Jacksonville, FL at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and will wrap up with Reba's very first performance at Madison Square Garden on April 15th.

She had this to say, "I am very grateful we're continuing this tour on into 2023. I've had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people.

"And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"

See the dates below:
March 9 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
March 11 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
March 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
March 18 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark
March 23 Reno, NV Reno Events Center
March 24 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
March 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
March 30 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
March 31 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
April 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
April 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
April 14 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
April 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

