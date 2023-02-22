Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire will serve as Mega Mentor on Season 23 of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice," premiering Monday, March 6 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).
Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17. Having served as Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show's inaugural season, it's most fitting Reba returns as Blake coaches his final group of artists and bids farewell to the competition.
With a career that spans across music, television, film and theater, Reba has celebrated unprecedented success with 35 career #1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. She recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. With a plethora of accolades under her belt - 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, and a GMA Dove Award - Reba is also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, held a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun," and starred in the six-season television sitcom "Reba."
Reba McEntire's The Hammer Premieres This Weekend
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
Reba McEntire Announces The Ultimate Christmas Collection
Reba McEntire Announce U.S. Fall Arena Tour
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album
Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video
The Joe Perry Project Plot Spring U.S. Tour
Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
CHVRCHES Reveal Advice From Coldplay's Chris Martin
In Flames Top The Album Charts At Home With 'Foregone'
Echos Shares 'Mad Re-imagined' Video To Celebrate New EP Release
Singled Out: Dust Biters' Progeny