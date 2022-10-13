Red Hot Chili Peppers Live Debut Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

Video still

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed the live debut of their Eddie Van Halen tribute song "Eddie" at Austin City Limits this past Sunday night (October 9th), and video of the performance has been shared online.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", which hits stores this Friday, October 14th and is the follow up to "Unlimited Love," that was released back in April.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis said of the tribute song last month, "Sometimes we don't realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die.

"Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death, Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives.

"Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."

Watch the live performance below:

