Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch Final Leg Of Unlimited Love Tour

(Live Nation) Last night, Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the last leg of their wildly successful 'Unlimited Love Tour' with an incredible sold-out performance in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater.

Special guest Ken Carson opened the show ahead of the critically acclaimed rock band taking the stage with an "Intro Jam," into "Dani California." Over the course of the show, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed classics "Californication," "Scar Tissue," "Suck My Kiss," and more, along with popular tracks "Aquatic Mouth Dance, "Eddie," "Black Summer," and others off their two #1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The tour follows recent sold-out performances in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome and continues across North America this Friday, May 31 with a show in Quincy, WA at The Gorge before heading to Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Virginia Beach, Toronto and more. The 2024 tour also includes several festival dates and wraps up on Tuesday, July 30 in St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 UNLIMITED LOVE TOUR DATES

Fri May 31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge +

Sun Jun 02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater +

Wed Jun 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre *

Fri Jun 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater ^

Tue Jun 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Fri Jun 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Wed Jun 26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Fri Jun 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Tue Jul 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Fri Jul 05 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

Fri Jul 12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Mon Jul 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

Wed Jul 17 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

Sat Jul 20 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival %

Mon Jul 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

Thu Jul 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center @

Sat Jul 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival %

Tue Jul 30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson

^ With Wand

* With DOMi & JD BECK

~ With Ice Cube

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80

@ With Otoboke Beaver

% Not a Live Nation Date

