Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Top 3 Rock Tours Of This Decade

(Live Nation) Internationally acclaimed rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers recently concluded their multi-year Unlimited Love Tour, officially ranking them among the top 3 rock tours of this decade.

Additionally, tonight the band performed in the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games when the Olympic Flag was officially handed off from Paris to Los Angeles for the upcoming LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games in their hometown of LA. The celebration featured this summer's biggest beach party, bringing together the best of LA with a mix of music, entertainment, and sports, plus a sneak peak of what's to come in 2028.

The massive global tour initially kicked off June 2022 and continued with multiple legs around the world over the past few years. The tour supported the band's two #1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Title track "Black Summer" from Unlimited Love went on to earn a nomination for Best Rock Song at the 2023 GRAMMY-awards.

Unlimited Love Tour 2022-2024 Key Figures:

86 headline dates

20 countries

66 stadium shows

3.4 million attendees

The band's Unlimited Love Tour marked their first headline stadium run in Europe, the UK, and North America. Since launching in 2022, the band has also performed in Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and more, before returning to North America for the final sold-out leg this summer, which concluded July 30 in St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The tour featured a diverse lineup of special guests spanning genres, including A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Beck, City and Colour, DOMi & JD BECK, HAIM, Ice Cube, Iggy Pop, Ken Carson, King Princess, Otoboke Beaver, Post Malone, Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, The Roots, The Strokes, Thundercat, Wand and more.

On this final 18-date leg, which kicked off on May 28 in Ridgefield, WA, the band also partnered with local dog adoption agencies at every tour stop to raise awareness for adoptable dogs in the city.

