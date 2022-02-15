Rex Orange County Shares 'Amazing' Video

Rex Orange County has released a music video for his brand new single "Amazing". The track is second song from his forthcoming album, "Who Cares?", which is set to hit stores on March 11th.

According to the announcement, "Layered with orchestral strings, 'Amazing' is an ode to falling in love that arrives with visuals directed by Chris Ullens, who previously directed the video for Rex's hit song 'Loving Is Easy.'"

Rex also recently announcing a North American tour that will see him play iconic venues across the continent like Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre in California before hitting the UK and Ireland in July and August for a 4-date string of shows. See the dates and watch the video below:

North America

05/4 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

05/5 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/7 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

05/10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

05/11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

05/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann Center

05/14 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

05/16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

05/18 - New Orleans, LA - Mardi Gras World Ballroom

05/19 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/22 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

05/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/27 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

05/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

05/29 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/1 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

06/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

06/5 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

06/7 - Portland, OR - Edgefield

06/8 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre

06/9 - Seattle, WA - King County's Marymoor Park

06/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

06/13 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

06/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

06/17 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

06/18 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

06/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

06/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

06/22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/25 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

UK/Ireland

07/7 - Manchester, UK - Castlefield Bowl

07/15 - Dublin, IE - Iveagh Gardens

08/2 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

08/13 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park

