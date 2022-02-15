Rex Orange County Shares 'Amazing' Video

Rex Orange County has released a music video for his brand new single "Amazing". The track is second song from his forthcoming album, "Who Cares?", which is set to hit stores on March 11th.
According to the announcement, "Layered with orchestral strings, 'Amazing' is an ode to falling in love that arrives with visuals directed by Chris Ullens, who previously directed the video for Rex's hit song 'Loving Is Easy.'"
Rex also recently announcing a North American tour that will see him play iconic venues across the continent like Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre in California before hitting the UK and Ireland in July and August for a 4-date string of shows. See the dates and watch the video below:
North America
05/4 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
05/5 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05/7 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
05/10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
05/11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
05/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann Center
05/14 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
05/16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
05/18 - New Orleans, LA - Mardi Gras World Ballroom
05/19 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/22 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
05/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/27 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
05/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
05/29 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
06/1 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
06/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
06/5 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
06/7 - Portland, OR - Edgefield
06/8 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre
06/9 - Seattle, WA - King County's Marymoor Park
06/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
06/13 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
06/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
06/17 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion
06/18 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
06/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
06/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
06/22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/25 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
06/26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
UK/Ireland
07/7 - Manchester, UK - Castlefield Bowl
07/15 - Dublin, IE - Iveagh Gardens
08/2 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
08/13 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park
