Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Reveal Rescheduled Dates

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have announced his revised tour plans that include all 12 rescheduled dates that were postponed recently due to members of the band tested positive for Covid-19.
The Beatles legend, along with Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter, will be kicking off the trek on September 5th at Tanglewood, in Lenox, MA and wrapping things up in Mexico City, Mexico on October 20th.
"We were having so much fun playing again and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour - and so as the song goes - I'll see you in September! Peace and love, Ringo."
Here is the revised itinerary with rescheduled dates (as noted):
September 5/was June 17 Lenox MA - Tanglewood
September 6/was June 14 Baltimore MD - The Lyric
September 7/was June 15 Baltimore MD - The Lyric
September 9/was June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater
September 10/was June 18 Pittsburgh PA - PPG Arena
September 11/was June 19 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
September 15/was June 24 St Augustine, FL - The Amp
September 16/was June 26 Clearwater FL- Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 17/was June 25 Hollywood FL - Hard Rock
September 19/was June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
September 20/was June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live
September 22/was June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC
September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp
September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena
September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell
September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre
September 28 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall
September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino
October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre
October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall
October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center
October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp
October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater
October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional
October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional
