Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Reveal Rescheduled Dates

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have announced his revised tour plans that include all 12 rescheduled dates that were postponed recently due to members of the band tested positive for Covid-19.

The Beatles legend, along with Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter, will be kicking off the trek on September 5th at Tanglewood, in Lenox, MA and wrapping things up in Mexico City, Mexico on October 20th.



"We were having so much fun playing again and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour - and so as the song goes - I'll see you in September! Peace and love, Ringo."



Here is the revised itinerary with rescheduled dates (as noted):

September 5/was June 17 Lenox MA - Tanglewood

September 6/was June 14 Baltimore MD - The Lyric

September 7/was June 15 Baltimore MD - The Lyric

September 9/was June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater

September 10/was June 18 Pittsburgh PA - PPG Arena

September 11/was June 19 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

September 15/was June 24 St Augustine, FL - The Amp

September 16/was June 26 Clearwater FL- Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 17/was June 25 Hollywood FL - Hard Rock

September 19/was June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

September 20/was June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

September 22/was June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC

September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena

September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell

September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre

September 28 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall

October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center

October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp

October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

Related Stories

Ringo Starr Postpones Final Dates On Tour Due To Covid

Colin Hay Recruits Ringo Starr For 'Now And The Evermore'

Ringo Starr Releases 'Rock Around The Clock' Video Featuring Joe Walsh

Ringo Starr Shares All-Star Packed New Song

News > Ringo Starr