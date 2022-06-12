Ringo Starr Postpones Final Dates On Tour Due To Covid

(Beautiful Day Media) Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter - announced that two members have tested positive for Covid, forcing them postpone the final dates of their North American tour.
These shows were initially planned for 2020, and Ringo and the All Starr Band were eager to finally get back out on the road. Almost halfway through the 22 show run, which kicked off May 27 from Casino Rama in Ontario, Ringo let audiences know on Tuesday June 7, during the second of three sold out shows at New York's Beacon theater, that Edgar Winter had Covid, but the All Starrs would play on. However today Steve Lukather has also tested positive for Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and adding them to the September tour.
"We are so sorry to let the fans down. It's been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can't wait to be back in the Fall," said Ringo.
In the meantime, friends and fans from around the world will join Ringo on July 7, for his annual Peace and Love birthday celebration, where he invites everyone everywhere to say, post or even just think Peace and Love at Noon their local time. Starting in Australia, New Zealand and Asia and ending in Hawaii, people help Ringo wrap the Earth in a wave of peace and love. Fans are already organizing local events around the world, and details and live streams from the events will soon be available on Ringo's Facebook page.
Here is the revised itinerary, with more information on shows to be announced and rescheduled soon, so check Ringo's website for updates:
TBD September/was June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater
TBD September/ was June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC
TBD September/ was June 14 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric
TBD September/ was June 15 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric
TBD September/ was June 17 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood
TBD September/ was June 18 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Arena
TBD September/ was June 19 Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Theater
TBD September/ was June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live
TBD September/ was June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Center
TBD September/ was June 24 St Augustine, FL - The AMP
TBD September/ was June 25 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock
TBD September/ was June 26 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp
September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena
September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell
September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre
September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino
October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre
October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall
October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center
October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp
October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater
October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional
October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional
Colin Hay Recruits Ringo Starr For 'Now And The Evermore'
Ringo Starr Releases 'Rock Around The Clock' Video Featuring Joe Walsh
Ringo Starr Shares All-Star Packed New Song
Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool
Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' At Boston Calling
Ringo Starr Postpones Final Dates On Tour Due To Covid
Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour
Scorpions: Breaking the Band TV Special Coming
Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver New Single and Headline Tour This Fall
Singled Out: John McDonough's Love You Just For You