Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid and Cancels Remaining Tour Dates

Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his current tour after the former Beatles star revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
He tweeted fans on Thursday (October 13th), "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid. The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love."
The final five shows of the tour, in San Jose, Ca on October 14th, Paso Robles on Oct. 15th, Los Angeles on October 16th, and Mexico City on October 19th and 20th will no longer be taking place.
Covid previously shut down the tour, for the cancelation of 12 dates in June after his All-Starr Band members, Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter, both tested positive for the virus.
Ringo Starr Announces New Live Package With Matchbox Video
Ringo Starr Share Video Message Ahead Of Birthday Celebration
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Reveal Rescheduled Dates
Ringo Starr Postpones Final Dates On Tour Due To Covid
Judas Priest To Reunite With K.K. Downing At Rock Hall Induction- Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion- Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid- more
Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'- Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift- more
Lost Freddie Mercury Queen Song Now Streaming- David Lee Roth Streams New Version Of 'You Really Got Me'- Blink-182- more
RockPile: Kim Fowley- Moving Sidewalks- The Troggs
Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago
The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago