Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid and Cancels Remaining Tour Dates

Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his current tour after the former Beatles star revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tweeted fans on Thursday (October 13th), "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid. The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love."

The final five shows of the tour, in San Jose, Ca on October 14th, Paso Robles on Oct. 15th, Los Angeles on October 16th, and Mexico City on October 19th and 20th will no longer be taking place.

Covid previously shut down the tour, for the cancelation of 12 dates in June after his All-Starr Band members, Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter, both tested positive for the virus.

