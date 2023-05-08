Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band

(BeautifulDay) Ringo Starr revealed his Fall tour plans. Speaking to Pollstar for the current cover story two weeks before launching his Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Spring tour, Ringo shared that the band will also be touring this Fall.



"Well, I love to play. I love an audience," Ringo told Executive Editor Andy Gensler of Pollstar. "This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That's what it's all about. I don't do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it.....and I'll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!"



This year's line-up features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette. Autumn dates include shows in Ontario, CA, Tucson, AZ and Albuquerque, NM, Thackerville, OK with more to be announced soon. Check local listings for on sale dates:



RSASB Fall 2023 Tour

September

17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

19 Tucson, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater

20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center

22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown

23 St Louis, MO The Fox

24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park

27 Atlanta, GA The Fox

29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre



October

1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake

3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

12 Little Rock, AK Simmons Bank Arena

13 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino

