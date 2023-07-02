Riot Fest Announce Full Album Performances For 2023 Event

(Western Publicity) It wouldn't be Riot Fest without a dazzling array of full album performances, and this time around will be no different. This year's selection will give fans the rare opportunity to hear some unforgettably classic records.
One lucky fan will get a pair of 3-day tickets plus a copy of each album on vinyl for entering our album plays contest here. Here's the list of full album plays for 2023:
THE POSTAL SERVICE - Give Up (20th Anniversary)
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - Transatlanticism (20th Anniversary)
DANZIG - Danzig (Sunday, 9/17 at Aragon Ballroom)
THE BREEDERS - Last Splash
GORILLA BISCUITS - Start Today
QUICKSAND - Slip
RIVAL SCHOOLS - United by Fate
BRAID - Frame & Canvas
Riot Fest features headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites. See the full lineup below:
Friday
Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Tegan and Sara, Say Anything, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, I'm Silverstein, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Code Orange, Fake Names, Quicksand, The Wrecks, Hawthorne Heights, Braid, Yard Act, Screaming Females, Sludgeworth, Quasi, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, FEA, The Bobby Lees, Young Culture
Saturday
The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake, Viagra Boys, PUP, Sleep Token, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Nothing,Nowhere., White Reaper, Eshu Tune, Enter Shikari, Bowling for Soup, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band/Crass, Warpaint, High Vis, Rival Schools, Corey Feldman, Enola Gay, Casyette, Pool Kids, CK Vassi, Total Chaos
Sunday
The Cure, Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Finch, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Balance and Composure, Thursday, H2O, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Black Angels, Nothing, Caroline Rose, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Fleshwater, Fade 'em All
