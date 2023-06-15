Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest announces the single-day lineups for 2023, featuring headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age.

This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites. 1-Day, 2- Day and 3-Day Tickets are on sale now.

Friday

Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Tegan and Sara, Say Anything, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, I'm Silverstein, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Code Orange, Fake Names, Quicksand, The Wrecks, Hawthorne Heights, Braid, Yard Act, Screaming Females, Sludgeworth, Quasi, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, FEA, The Bobby Lees, Young Culture

Saturday

The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake, Viagra Boys, PUP, Sleep Token, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Nothing,Nowhere., White Reaper, Eshu Tune, Enter Shikari, Bowling for Soup, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band/Crass, Warpaint, High Vis, Rival Schools, Corey Feldman, Enola Gay, Casyette, Pool Kids, CK Vassi, Total Chaos

Sunday

The Cure, Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Finch, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Balance and Composure, Thursday, H2O, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Black Angels, Nothing, Caroline Rose, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Fleshwater, Fade 'em All

