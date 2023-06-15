.

Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

06-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Riot Fest News Event poster June 15, 2023
Event poster

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest announces the single-day lineups for 2023, featuring headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age.

This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites. 1-Day, 2- Day and 3-Day Tickets are on sale now.

Friday
Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Tegan and Sara, Say Anything, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, I'm Silverstein, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Code Orange, Fake Names, Quicksand, The Wrecks, Hawthorne Heights, Braid, Yard Act, Screaming Females, Sludgeworth, Quasi, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, FEA, The Bobby Lees, Young Culture

Saturday
The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake, Viagra Boys, PUP, Sleep Token, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Nothing,Nowhere., White Reaper, Eshu Tune, Enter Shikari, Bowling for Soup, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band/Crass, Warpaint, High Vis, Rival Schools, Corey Feldman, Enola Gay, Casyette, Pool Kids, CK Vassi, Total Chaos

Sunday
The Cure, Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Finch, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Balance and Composure, Thursday, H2O, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Black Angels, Nothing, Caroline Rose, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Fleshwater, Fade 'em All

Related Stories
Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Thursday, Alexisonfire and More To Play Riot Fest After Shows

Taking Back Sunday Lead Additions To Riot Fest

Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances

More Riot Fest News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more

Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more

Day In Country

Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA- Michael Ray Wrestles 'Spirits & Demons' With Meghan Patrick- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Latest News

Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set

Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album

The Used Get Animated for 'Giving Up' Video

Crashing Wayward Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show

Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

Elton John's Creative Partner Bernie Taupin Releasing Autobiography

Any Given Day 'Get That Done' With New Video

Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'