Rise Against, Pennywise and Rotting Out Announce Tour Dates

Rise Against have announced 10 additional headline dates for their Nowhere Generation Tour next year that will feature support from Pennywise and Rotting Out.
Tickets for the new run of dates are set to go on sale this coming Wednesday, December 15th at 10am local time. The new dates kick off on April 9th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium and run through April 22nd in Bakersfield, CA at Mechanics Bank Theater.
They are launching the trek in support of their 2021 album, "Nowhere Generation", and will kick off the Canadian leg on April 1st in Ville De Quebec, Canada. See all of the upcoming dates below:
