.

Rise Against, Pennywise and Rotting Out Announce Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rise Against, Pennywise and Rotting Out Announce Tour Dates
Tour poster

Rise Against have announced 10 additional headline dates for their Nowhere Generation Tour next year that will feature support from Pennywise and Rotting Out.

Tickets for the new run of dates are set to go on sale this coming Wednesday, December 15th at 10am local time. The new dates kick off on April 9th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium and run through April 22nd in Bakersfield, CA at Mechanics Bank Theater.

They are launching the trek in support of their 2021 album, "Nowhere Generation", and will kick off the Canadian leg on April 1st in Ville De Quebec, Canada. See all of the upcoming dates below:

Rise Against Tour Dates


12/10 - Chicago, IL - 101 WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas
04/01 - Ville De Quebec, Canada - Videotron Centre
04/03 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell
04/04 - Ottawa, Canada - TD Place
04/06 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena
04/07 - London, Canada - Budweiser Gardens
04/09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium *
04/10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon Music Center *
04/12, Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *
04/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre *
04/14 - Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre *
04/16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Roadhouse *
04/17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre *
4/19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater *
04/21 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium *
04/22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater *
06/08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia - Prague Summer Festival
06/09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
06/14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air
06/15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
06/09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
06/10 - Derby, U.K. - Download Festival
06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
06/24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)
06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival
06/27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
06/29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
* w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out

Related Stories


Rise Against, Pennywise and Rotting Out Announce Tour Dates

Rise Against Share First Track From Nowhere Sessions EP

Rise Against Announce Nowhere Generation Tour

Rise Against Preview New Track 'Broken Dreams, Inc'

Rise Against, Riverboat Gamblers offshoot Drakulas Stream New Song

News > Rise Against

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more

Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour