Rise Against, Pennywise and Rotting Out Announce Tour Dates

Tour poster

Rise Against have announced 10 additional headline dates for their Nowhere Generation Tour next year that will feature support from Pennywise and Rotting Out.

Tickets for the new run of dates are set to go on sale this coming Wednesday, December 15th at 10am local time. The new dates kick off on April 9th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium and run through April 22nd in Bakersfield, CA at Mechanics Bank Theater.

They are launching the trek in support of their 2021 album, "Nowhere Generation", and will kick off the Canadian leg on April 1st in Ville De Quebec, Canada. See all of the upcoming dates below:

Rise Against Tour Dates

12/10 - Chicago, IL - 101 WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas04/01 - Ville De Quebec, Canada - Videotron Centre04/03 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell04/04 - Ottawa, Canada - TD Place04/06 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena04/07 - London, Canada - Budweiser Gardens04/09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium *04/10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon Music Center *04/12, Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *04/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre *04/14 - Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre *04/16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Roadhouse *04/17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre *4/19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater *04/21 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium *04/22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater *06/08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia - Prague Summer Festival06/09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock06/14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air06/15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar06/09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival06/10 - Derby, U.K. - Download Festival06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest06/24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival06/27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia06/29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest* w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out

