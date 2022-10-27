Rob Halford Reveals Progress On New Judas Priest Album

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford is sharing an update on the progress of the band's new studio album ahead of their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

The work-in-progress will mark the follow-up to the group's 2018 record, "Firepower", which earner the legendary UK outfit their highest-charting US album when it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

"All the writing's done; the bulk of the recording is done," Halford tells Q104.3 New York. "I've still gotta put my vocal tracks down. So, in essence, it's done, which is a great feeling, because again, that really points us to the metal future. Everything that we've done in Priest over the last 50-odd years has been driven by the latest music that we're making. So this is no exception."

Currently playing dates on a fall US tour, Judas Priest will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during a November 5 event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Read more of what Halford had to say about the new album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons

Judas Priest Plays Song For First Time In 40 Years At Tour Opener

Judas Priest To Reunite With K.K. Downing At Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest Music and Merch

News > Judas Priest