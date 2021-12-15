Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform On NPR Tiny Desk Concert Series

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are sharing video of a performance on the NPR Tiny Desk Concert series in support of their new album, "Raise The Roof."

For a "home" edition of the long-running program, the pair were joined by an all-star cast of musicians at Sound Emporium studios in Nashville, TN - where they recorded the project in 2019 - to deliver a three-song set of tracks from the project.

Produced by T-Bone Burnett, "Raise The Roof" features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

The NPR episode kicks off with the rockabilly sounds of "Can't Let Go," a song originally recorded by Lucinda Williams and written by Randy Weeks; for their second number, Plant recalls a song he first heard as a 15-year-old listening to some great R&B by Bobby Moore & the Rhythm Aces before the two perform "Searching For My Love", with Krauss stepping up to take the lead on the final tune, "Trouble With My Lover," written by Allen Toussaint and recorded in the '60s by the "Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul," Betty Harris.

"Raise The Roof" - which marks the follow-up to Plant and Krauss' Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand" - recently debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

