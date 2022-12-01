Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Raising Sand Track On CMT Crossroads

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performed the "Raising Sand" track, "Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)", on their new CMT Crossroads special, and the pair is sharing video from the broadcast.
The duo originally issued The Everly Brothers song as the lead single to their 2007 album; the tune won a 2008 Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals, while the project went on to win Album of the Year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards and, later, all five categories it was nominated in at the 2009 Grammy Awards.
The CMT Crossroads episode - which followed their first appearance in 2008 - saw Plant and Krauss deliver material from "Raising Sand" and their 2021 release, "Raise The Roof", and some Led Zeppelin classics.
The duo recently received two 2023 Grammy Award nominations for "Raise The Roof", including in the Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song categories.
Watch the latest CMT Crossroads performance video here.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Preview CMT Crossroads Performance
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Two Grammy Nominations For Raise The Roof
Robert Plant Content Not Playing With Led Zeppelin
