Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic At Glastonbury

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performed the Led Zeppelin classic, "When The Levee Breaks", during a June 24 appearance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival.

The BBC are streaming live video footage of the duo's version of the closing track from 1971's "Led Zeppelin IV", which also served as the final tune in their 12-song set.

The pair were on hand to promote their 2021 album, "Raise The Roof", which was produced by T-Bone Burnett and features new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

The project debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November. Check out the live video from Glastonbury here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

