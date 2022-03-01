Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share 'Searching For My Love' Video

Cover art

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a video for "Searching For My Love", a track from their 2021 album, "Raise The Roof."

The pair's version of the Bobby Moore and the Rhythm Aces tune - a US top 40 hit in 1966 - is the fifth and latest single issued from the project, which marks the follow-up to their 2007 set, "Raising Sand."

Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the album features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

"Raise The Roof" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November. Plant and Krauss will launch a world tour in support of the album with a series of US dates starting in June. Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Robert Plant's Saving Grace Announce Spring Tour

Tool, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant To Rock Bonnaroo Festival

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour 2021 In Review

Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration 2021 In Review

News > Robert Plant