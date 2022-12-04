Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Share Performance Of 'Trouble With My Lover'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are sharing video of their performance of "Trouble With My Lover", from their new CMT Crossroads special.
Written by New Orleans music legend Allen Toussaint and initially recorded and released by Florida soul singer Betty Harris in 1968, the tune is featured on Plant and Krauss' 2021 album, "Raise The Roof", which highlights songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.
Produced by T Bone Burnett, the project debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November. Plant and Krauss previously appeared on CMT Crossroads in 2008 while promoting their 2007 release, "Raising Sand."
Watch video from the pair's latest appearance here
