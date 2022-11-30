Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Video from CMT Crossroads Special

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are sharing video of a performance of "High And Lonesome" from their new CMT Crossroads special.

The "Raise The Roof" track recently received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination in the Best American Roots Song field, which honors songwriters - in this case, Plant, Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett.

The project is a finalist in the Best Americana Album category at 65th annual event, which will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, 2023 starting at 8 pm ET on the CBS Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

"Raise The Roof" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November. Watch the live performance video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

