Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is joined by Alison Krauss to discuss their 2021 track, "Quattro (World Drifts In)", on the latest episode of the Digging Deep podcast series.
The opening song on the pair's "Raise The Roof" album sees the duo deliver their version of a 2003 song by Arizona indie band Calexico. Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the project features twelve new Plant/Krauss recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.
"Raise The Roof" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November. Plant and Krauss will launch a world tour with a series of US dates starting in June before playing some UK shows late in the month. Stream the podcast and song here.
