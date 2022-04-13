Robert Plant Previews Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast

Podcast poster

(hennemusic) Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is sharing a preview of the launch of season 5 of his weekly podcast series Digging Deep, where he goes into detail about the music from his long career.

The rocker says the series "will return from April 18" and "will delve into his back catalogue weekly with Matt Everitt to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. Brand new episodes to be released every Monday. "

Plant is sharing a preview of the series return, which will start off with a look at the 1970 Led Zeppelin track, "Bron-Y-Aur Stomp"; fans can hear the singer discussing the adventure of finding creativity and writing "Led Zeppelin III."

The rocker wrapped up season 4 last summer with a look at a cover song from "Raising Sand", his 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss; the pair released a follow-up, "Raise The Roof", last year and are preparing to launch a world tour in support of the album with a series of US dates starting in June.

Read more and listen to a preview of the first episode here. Listen to the previous season here.

