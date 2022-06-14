.

Robert Plant Revisits Dreamland Track On Digging Deep Podcast

Bruce Henne | 06-14-2022

(hennemusic) Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting his 2002 solo track, "Last Time I Saw Her", on the latest episode of his podcast series Digging Deep.

Plant and host Matt Everitt discuss the tune from the singer's seventh solo album, "Dreamland", adding, "but we're not dealing with the original, instead we're unearthing the rare remix of 'Last Time I Saw Her'. Enjoy!"

The remix was featured as a bonus tracks on the iTunes version of a 2007 remaster of the project he originally recorded with his backing band Strange Sensation.

Plant and Alison Krauss are currently playing US dates in support of their 2021 album, "Raise The Roof."

Listen to the podcast and stream both the original and remixed versions of "Last Time I Saw Her" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

