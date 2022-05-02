.

Robert Plant Revisits Mighty ReArranger Track On Digging Deep Podcast

Bruce Henne | 05-02-2022

Robert Plant Podcast promo
Podcast promo

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting his 2005 "Mighty ReArranger" track, "All The Kings Horses", on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.

"The track that RP discusses in this episode is - by his own admission - one of the very best songs he's ever written and sung," reads the show's synopsis. "It's a hugely loved recording for many people, which makes this episode very special."

The "Mighty ReArranger" record marked Plant's second with the band Strange Sensation; it received two Grammy Award nominations, including Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for "Shine It All Around", and Best Hard Rock Performance for "Tin Pan Valley."

Upon its release, the project delivered Plant his first solo Top 5 UK album since his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven." Stream the podcast and "All The Kings Horses" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

