Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is wrapping up his popular Digging Deep podcast series with a look back at his 2020 duet with Patty Griffin.
The pair - who previously worked together with the Band Of Joy - teamed up for a version of the rockabilly classic, "Too Much Alike", which was featured on Plant's "Digging Deep: Subterranea" anthology.
Originally recorded by Charlie Feathers, the track was produced by Plant and guitarist Buddy Miller, it joined "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" as one of three previously-unheard songs featured on the 2020 package.
The limited edition 2CD set presents 30 songs from the rocker's extensive solo career - from his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven", to 2017's "Carry Fire."
Stream the podcast and both the original and cover versions of the song here.
