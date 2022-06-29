Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is wrapping up his popular Digging Deep podcast series with a look back at his 2020 duet with Patty Griffin.

The pair - who previously worked together with the Band Of Joy - teamed up for a version of the rockabilly classic, "Too Much Alike", which was featured on Plant's "Digging Deep: Subterranea" anthology.

Originally recorded by Charlie Feathers, the track was produced by Plant and guitarist Buddy Miller, it joined "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" as one of three previously-unheard songs featured on the 2020 package.

The limited edition 2CD set presents 30 songs from the rocker's extensive solo career - from his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven", to 2017's "Carry Fire."

Stream the podcast and both the original and cover versions of the song here.

