Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series

Bruce Henne | 06-29-2022

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is wrapping up his popular Digging Deep podcast series with a look back at his 2020 duet with Patty Griffin.

The pair - who previously worked together with the Band Of Joy - teamed up for a version of the rockabilly classic, "Too Much Alike", which was featured on Plant's "Digging Deep: Subterranea" anthology.

Originally recorded by Charlie Feathers, the track was produced by Plant and guitarist Buddy Miller, it joined "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" as one of three previously-unheard songs featured on the 2020 package.

The limited edition 2CD set presents 30 songs from the rocker's extensive solo career - from his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven", to 2017's "Carry Fire."

Stream the podcast and both the original and cover versions of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

