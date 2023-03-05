Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Lead Telluride Festival Lineup

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, String Cheese Incident, Nickel Creek lead the lineup for the 50th anniversary installment of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival this spring.

The festival will be taking place on June 15th through 18th in Telluride, Colorado. Organizers announced the following details: For their 50th, Telluride Bluegrass is happy to announce a laundry list of festival-veteran performers and only-at-Telluride collaborations fit for such a celebration.

The full lineup announcement includes genre-crossing legends Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, long-time friends of the festival, The String Cheese Incident, another matchup of Emmylou Harris featuring Watchhouse, the grand return of now-supergroup Nickel Creek, the ever-venerable Sam Bush, and the original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones lineup-the last two, Bush and Fleck, have stepped foot on the Telluride Bluegrass main stage many times as part of a little band called New Grass Revival. A complete list of Telluride Bluegrass performers can be found below and at bluegrass.com.

"Fifty years is an incredible accomplishment in the music industry; one you don't see often. We are thrilled to have made it to this milestone," says Grace Barrett, Director of Communication and Partnerships for Planet Bluegrass. "There is such plentiful history in Telluride, from the rich age of mining to the plethora of exceptional musicians that have serenaded the valley floor over the years, and we couldn't have made it here without the devotion of each and every one of our Festivarians. Here's to the next 50!"

Telluride Bluegrass lineup includes:

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

The String Cheese Incident

Sam Bush Band

Béla Fleck and The Flecktones

Emmylou Harris with Watchhouse

Gregory Alan Isakov

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Punch Brothers

Del McCoury Band

Greensky Bluegrass

The Infamous Stringdusters

Leftover Salmon

Nickel Creek

Yonder Mountain String Band

Telluride House Band

Sarah Jarosz

Tim O'Brien Band

The Peter Rowan Band

The Earls of Leicester

Chris Thile

Sierra Ferrell

Charles Wesley Godwin

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy

Bella White

Yasmin Williams

Town Mountain

Two Runner

Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba

Full Cord (winners of the 2022 Telluride Band Competition)

