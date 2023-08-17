.

Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release

Bruce Henne | 08-17-2023

Robert Plant News

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is teaming up with Saving Grace for a fall UK tour and their debut song release. The three-week series in November will see the rocker perform with Saving Grace, the co-operative featuring Suzi Dian (vocals),Oli Jefferson (percussion),Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar),and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

The Led Zeppelin icon formed the group in 2019; the outfit bills themselves as performing a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences - notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues - including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape and Low, among others.

In sync with the tour, Plant and Saving Grace have just announced their first-ever track release: "As I Roved Out." Get more details about tour dates, tickets and the song here.

Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release

Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release

