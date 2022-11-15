Rolling Stones Share New Lyric Video For 'Miss You'

Some Girls cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a new lyric video for their 1978 classic, "Miss You." The lead single from "Some Girls" delivered the band their first US No. 1 hit since 1973's "Angie", while helping the album top the charts and become their biggest-seller in the region, with sales of more than 6 million copies.

The project's second single, "Beast Of Burden", was a US Top 10 track, with "Respectable" and "Shattered" also issued as singles.

"Miss You" follows "Start Me Up" as the latest lyric video for a retro-classic from The Rolling Stones, who have also recently raided their vaults to share rare clips of 1966's "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?", 1967's "We Love You", and 1968's "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Watch the new lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

