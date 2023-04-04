Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Event poster

Eric Clapton has announced that the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith's Joe Perry have been added to the upcoming Jeff Beck Tribute concerts next month.

Clapton shared via social media, "TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK BY ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS ADDS RONNIE WOOD OF THE ORIGINAL JEFF BECK BAND AND JOE PERRY! The SOLD OUT concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the evenings of 22nd and 23rd May 2023.

"The list of artists appearing will be finalised nearer the date of the performances, but artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute to Jeff Beck, most of whom are expected to take part in both concerts, are: Doyle Bramhall, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy F Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Joe Perry, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Ronnie Wood".

