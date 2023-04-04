Eric Clapton has announced that the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith's Joe Perry have been added to the upcoming Jeff Beck Tribute concerts next month.
Clapton shared via social media, "TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK BY ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS ADDS RONNIE WOOD OF THE ORIGINAL JEFF BECK BAND AND JOE PERRY! The SOLD OUT concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the evenings of 22nd and 23rd May 2023.
"The list of artists appearing will be finalised nearer the date of the performances, but artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute to Jeff Beck, most of whom are expected to take part in both concerts, are: Doyle Bramhall, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy F Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Joe Perry, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Ronnie Wood".
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dead At 78
Ozzy Osbourne Announced New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more
Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- Foreigner Spoof Rock Hall For April Fool's Day- Queen Expand North American Tour- more
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed
Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Future Plans Following Death Of Gary Rossington
Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges Lead Format Festival Lineup
The Rocket Summer Recruits Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory For Summer Tour
Whiskey Myers and Wilco Lead Rebels & Renegades Lineup
The Warning Announce U.S. ERROR Tour
Drain Cover Descendents Classic 'Good Good Things'