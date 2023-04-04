.

Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jeff Beck Event poster
Event poster

Eric Clapton has announced that the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith's Joe Perry have been added to the upcoming Jeff Beck Tribute concerts next month.

Clapton shared via social media, "TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK BY ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS ADDS RONNIE WOOD OF THE ORIGINAL JEFF BECK BAND AND JOE PERRY! The SOLD OUT concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the evenings of 22nd and 23rd May 2023.

"The list of artists appearing will be finalised nearer the date of the performances, but artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute to Jeff Beck, most of whom are expected to take part in both concerts, are: Doyle Bramhall, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy F Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Joe Perry, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Ronnie Wood".

Related Stories
Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dead At 78

Ozzy Osbourne Announced New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration (2022 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration

More Jeff Beck News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more

Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- Foreigner Spoof Rock Hall For April Fool's Day- Queen Expand North American Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed

Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Future Plans Following Death Of Gary Rossington

Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges Lead Format Festival Lineup

The Rocket Summer Recruits Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory For Summer Tour

Whiskey Myers and Wilco Lead Rebels & Renegades Lineup

The Warning Announce U.S. ERROR Tour

Drain Cover Descendents Classic 'Good Good Things'