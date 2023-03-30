Royal Bliss Share 'Through Hell' Video And Announce New Album

Album art

(TEP) Royal Bliss and Citizen Soldier have released a video for their new collaboration "Through Hell", as Royal Bliss announce that they will release their new album, "Survival", on April 7th.

Through Hell" was released as a stand alone single that will not appear on Survival. "Through Hell will be the anthem for those who have survived trauma and struggle. We all have been through some sort of hell, and this song will help people to know, they are not alone. It's a common bond so many of us share." says Neal Middleton.



Jake Segura of Citizen Soldier adds "Through Hell is a song about the ways life has tried to kill us and what those traumas made us. It's a testament that the ugliest pasts can give us empathy and strengths that no one else possesses - making us irreplaceable."

The new album, "Survival", was produced by Rob Daiker except Goodbye Love Song and Ritalin by Scott Wiley and Royal Bliss and Fire Within by Joel Pack and Rob Daiker

"We recorded this album during the start of the pandemic in June of 2020. Hence the name of the album Survival. So far with the release of a couple singles off the album "Medication" went top 20 at Active rock radio and "Black Rhino" hit top 25. The album was tentatively scheduled to be released in October of 2020, but obviously was delayed, then delayed again because of a band member injury, and now, finally, April 7th 2023 it will be released in full to the world, so the anticipation for this album is quite high" - Taylor Richards

"The majority of this album came from the lockdown of the pandemic (or as we called it, the rockdown!). Like a lot of other musicians, we did our best to utilize that strange uncertain time to be creative and try to make something musical that our fans will enjoy. This album is all four of our musical personalities melted into a sonic soup. I hope you like it." - Brian Hennesy



"In a time not so long ago, when the world was covered in darkness, there were songs gifted from the gods to help ease the fear and uncertainty of the future. Perfectly crafted Songs meant to inspire and unite, these are those very songs. Listen closely, so that you and the rest of the world may once again sleep in peace." - Neal Middleton

